Photo: Chris Hemsworth hailed by Halle Berry for sweet gesture

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth appear to have formed a strong bond while working together.

The Oscar-winning actress recently reflecting on a moment that left a lasting impression on her.

In a resurfaced interview from April 2025, Berry spoke to E! News at CinemaCon in Las Vegas while promoting their film Crime 101, revealing that Hemsworth showed support during a difficult moment on set.

Berry recalled, “[He’s] a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman.”

The Monsters Ball star went on to stress that Hemsworth’s gesture was completely voluntary and not something he was obligated to do.

“He didn’t have to do it and he did it.”

However, Hemsworth has previously admitted that he initially felt nervous about working alongside Berry, sharing that he had long admired her work and felt intimidated by her presence on set.

“I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing.”