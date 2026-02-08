Barbra Streisand's obsession with cloning revealed

Barbra Streisand reportedly wants to clone her beloved dogs once again!

As the legendary singer and actress previously revealed that she had cloned her late Coton de Tulear, Samantha, resulting in two dogs named Violet and Scarlett, insiders have now revealed that she is considering to clone more dogs.

The source told Radar Online, "now her two clones, Violet and Scarlett, are getting to an age where she has to think beyond."

Insider also noted, "She wants to get her cloned dogs cloned, and another one, Fanny [a distant cousin of Samantha's], cloned as well."

"She's looking into that with great interest. Her dogs are her passion," they added. "She doesn't want to wait until her dogs pass, either. She wants to get the ball rolling now and build on her doggie family."

Previously, Streisand has explained that cloning helped her cope with Samantha's death after 14 years together. While animal welfare groups such as PETA have discouraged pet cloning, encouraging adoption instead, insiders claim Barbra Streisand remains deeply committed to preserving her bond with animals.

The tipster shared, "Her dogs have become her life and soul in so many ways. She pampers them senselessly by feeding them homemade meals, she paints their nails, braids their hair and splurges on other grooming rituals, and she sits and reads them dog stories."

"She loves the idea of having them all run amok at her house, which she considers to be her puppy palace," they added.