Key witness in Diddy's trial goes off radar days ahead of opening statements

Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial is expected to start opening statements on May 12

A star witness in the federal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs may not take the stand after all.

The woman, identified only as “Victim-3,” was expected to testify that Combs sexually exploited her. But The New York Post reported that prosecutors say her lawyer is currently unreachable and dealing with “personal issues.”

“We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out,” prosecutor Maurene Comey told the court on Monday, May 5.

Comey also noted that the witness “may not show up, even if we try to enforce the subpoena,” as she doesn’t live nearby.

The unexpected setback lands just days before jury selection wraps up in the explosive racketeering and sex trafficking case, which accuses Combs of running Bad Boy Records as a criminal operation that assaulted women, paid bribes, and even committed arson.

Despite the uncertainty around Victim-3, prosecutors still plan to call three other alleged victims — including Combs’ ex, R&B singer Cassie — and a fifth woman whose testimony is expected to support the broader pattern of abuse.

Among the allegations: drug-fuelled sex parties called “Freak-Offs,” where Combs allegedly forced his partners to perform sex acts while he watched.

Combs has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Opening statements are set to begin on Monday, May 12.