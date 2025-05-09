Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy gets special title at Cowboy Carter Tour

Blue Ivy receives special honour at mom Beyonce’s tour

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy received an honour at mom’s ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour in an adorable moment.

Queen Bey’s 13-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Jay-Z has been a significant part of the Cowboy Carter Tour, showing off her dance moves to her mom’s music.

During a recent show of the Diva hitmaker, in Los Angeles, Blue claimed her title as her mom’s manager, in a fan-captured video.

The video showed Blue dancing while Beyonce sang her hit track Texas Hold ‘Em, as she turned and acknowledged a fan holding up the sign which said, “We Love U Manager Blue.”

The teen gave the fan a thumbs up as she continued grooving to the beat.

This comes after Blue has created a reputation for herself of being her mom’s manager and the recent video brought an official confirmation of the title.

The teen performed with Beyonce during the Renaissance World Tour, and became a staple to her performances.

She was also a part of the Grammy winner’s NFL Christmas Day halftime show, and was seen encouraging her mom to get her award at the Grammys.

"You know who wasn't shocked? Her manager, Blue Ivy Carter. Look at Blue telling her to get up and accept the award. LOL #Beyonce #GRAMMYs," wrote a fan on X at the time.