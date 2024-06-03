Madonna pens sweet wish for her father Silvio for his 93rd birthday

Madonna declared to her father that ‘Nothing can stop us!’

Madonna was brimming with love and appreciation for her father, Silvio Ciccone, as he rang in his 93rd birthday on Sunday, June 2nd.

Celebrating the occasion, the Queen of Pop, 65, took to her Instagram to shower “The O.G Daddy” with her love and well wishes as she shared some sweet throwback snaps.

“Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me, which is: ‘I’m gonna go until the wheels fall off.’”

“Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back,” Madonna concluded alongside a barrage of multi-coloured heart emojis.

The Material Girl hitmaker added a few recent snaps of her hugging her father, seemingly backstage.



She also shared a photograph of the father-daughter duo on stage early in her music career, as well as a few throwback photos including a family portrait which featured Madonna’s late mother, Madonna Louise – who passed away when the singer was just five years old.