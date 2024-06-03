Julia Roberts marriage to Daniel Moder hits rock bottom

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder spark concerns among friends

Julia Roberts' marriage to Daniel Moder reportedly hit rock bottom after friends expressed their concerns about growing differences.

Despite the couple's recent display of affection on Valentine's Day, there is an increased speculation of trouble in paradise.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source claimed that the two have spoken about their lifestyle preferences and underlying tensions.

Roberts, who appeared on the highly-acclaimed show Friends, and Moder made headlines after they sold one of their many homes.

This came after the actress decided to move to San Francisco while Moder preferred to stay in Los Angeles.

According to sources, they face "very serious highs and lows" despite their happy public appearances.

The Leave The World Behind star's friends are concerned about the actress sacrificing her own happiness to adjust according to Moder's nature.



For the unversed, the duo first crossed paths on the set of The Mexican in 2000 and have been married for over 20 years.

Roberts and Moder share three children to date.