Prince Harry questions Prince Andrew's security

Prince Harry questioned his uncle Prince Andrew's security with heavy criticism.

The Duke of York was surrounded by controversy after his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Andrew was accused of having sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein and passed between his friends for sex. Andrew has firmly denied the allegations.

Despite the scandal, Andrew was allowed to keep his royal police protection. Harry wasn't happy with the decision and branded the scandal "embarrassing".

Writing in his memoir, Spare, Harry said: "Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security."

The comments have resurfaced amid rumours King Charles has threatened to cut ties with his brother after the Duke of York refused to move into Frogmore Cottage, which is where Harry and Meghan Markle used to live.

Andrew is understood to have a long lease on the Royal Lodge, but Charles has warned him of serious consequences if he stays put after he neglected to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year and leaving it chipped and growing black mould on the exterior.

A royal source told The Times: "The King's kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

Charles currently funds Andrew’s security bill, which costs £3million a year. The source added that Andrew is "taking longer than desirable" to "recognise the reality of the situation".

However, Andrew is showing no signs of moving. One of his friends told the publication he is likely to "dig in" if the stand-off continues, and that he had already enjoyed a "stay of execution" in light of Sarah Ferguson and the King's recent illnesses.