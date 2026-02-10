Cardi B's emotional words to pal amid Stefon Diggs rumored breakup revealed

Cardi B opens up to friend amid Stefon Diggs rumored breakup

Cardi B appeared to be emotionally troubled during a new exchange with her friends.

As rumors continued to swirl about her breakup with NFL player Stefon Diggs, the rapper was seen talking to a pal in a tense manner.

The exchange came when Cardi arrived at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on February 7. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was seen talking to a woman with burnt orange hair.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling noted that Cardi seemed "emotionally overwhelmed" and "visibly tense".

Nicola told The Mirror that Cardi told the woman, "I've got a lot to do."

The woman asked, "Do you want me to hold your hand?" to which Cardi allegedly replied, "Just leave."

Cardi added, "I don't like this. I'm also struggling," while holding hands with the said woman.

The rapper added, "How am I gonna get over it?"

Nicola explained that Cardi’s comments and appearance signalled "genuine emotional difficulty rather than pre-event nerves" ahead of her performance at the party.

This comes as it was noticed that the rapper and Diggs have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple were first linked on February 14, 2025 when they were seen arriving at a Miami hotel together. They went Instagram official in June and Cardi announced that they were expecting a baby in September.

They welcomed ababy boy in November 2025.

Cardi B is also mom to Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 17 months, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Offset.