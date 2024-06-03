Ryan Reynolds shares parenting advice by director Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds shares four children with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds received some important parenting advice from his Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy that he’s carried with him since.

In a candid chat with People Magazine alongside his co-star Hugh Jackman, the father-of-four shared the words of wisdom that “really stuck with [him].”

“Shawn Levy told me something that stuck with me forever – that people tend to only talk about their wins,” he recalled.

However, Reynolds – who shares four young children with wife Blake Lively – realised that it’s just as important for him to talk about his losses in front of his kids.

“But I think it’s really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose, you don’t get what you want all the time,” he reflected.

The Emmy winner said that he wanted his children to learn that “something you worked on really hard didn’t work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn’t sit right with you.”

Reynolds further explained, “It’s just so important that [your kids] see that and they don’t just hear, ‘Oh Dad nailed it.’ Because you lose so much more than you win.”