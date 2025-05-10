Jen Affleck reveals ‘shock’ truth about Ben Affleck

Jen Affleck shares surprising fact she learned about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck revealed a huge surprise about family to Jen Affleck – whom she shares a surname with.

The 25-year-old reality star revealed that she was shocked to find out that she is not related to the Good Will Hunting star.

“Oh my gosh, I’m still shocked,” she said, when she discovered there was no biological relation between her husband, Zac Affleck and the Oscar winner, to Us Weekly.

During her debut in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen learned for the first time that they are not related to Ben. Up until then she had believed that Zac was a cousin of Ben and Casey Affleck.

In one of the episodes in 2024, “Hopefully we meet him sometime soon because we are family,” Jen said at the time.

“My husband’s dad is second cousins with Ben Affleck, so we’re pretty far removed. We’ve never met him. Zac’s dad has a long time ago.”

In an earlier interview with People Magazine, Jen’s husband, Zac claimed that his family always joked about being related to Ben.

“I have no idea if I am or am not related to Ben Affleck and that had been, like, a running joke in my family,” Zac confessed.

However, it got serious when Jen started to talk about it publicly. “It’s never been something serious. And so, when Jen started telling people that, I did tell her, ‘I don’t think you should say that anymore. I think that’s probably gonna backfire.'”