Taylor Swift makes telling remark about Lively-Baldoni case

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift has issued a harsh statement regarding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case after she was subpoenaed by the court.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was recently called upon by the court after Baldoni alleged in his countersuit against Lively that Swift had forced him to make Lively’s suggested changes in the It Ends With Us script.

The Jane the Virgin star claimed that Lively had mentioned Ryan Reynolds and the Grammy winner as her "dragons".

Breaking her long silence on the matter, Swift commented through her representatives that "she was not involved in any casting or creative decision" and "never saw an edit or made any notes on the film".

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s spokesperson went on to reveal that she only permitted the use of her song, My Tears Ricochet, in the movie and that was her only involvement with the movie.

They claimed that Swift "never set foot on the set of this movie” and did not see it until "weeks after its release" as she was "travelling around the globe" for Eras Tour at the time.

The Bad Blood songstress’ rep claimed that the subpoena "designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

This comes after Swift has taken her distance from once bff, Lively, since she filed the lawsuit against Baldoni last December.