Lilibet's new photo on third birthday: Prince Harry, Meghan's plan laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet turns three

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plan to celebrate their youngest child Princess Lilibet's third birthday has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would reportedly follow their normal tradition with to mark a special milestone of their daughter as she's turning three on Tuesday (June 4, 2024).



However, fans of Harry and Meghan are very much excited to see a new portrait of the little Princess and hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would delight them by releasing the new picture, but it does not seem to happen as the couple will carry out celebrations in private.

The California-based couple did not release any new photo or video of their eldest son as they marked Prince Archie's fifth birthday last month at their Montecito home.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William release new portraits of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince louis to mark their milestones every year.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 and settled in the US to carry out normal working lives, are raising their children much more privately than the Waleses'.

Archie and Lilibet's past birthdays videos were included in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries in 2022. The clips showed the American children enjoying celebrations in California alongside their parents and grandmother Doria Ragland.

However, Meghan's upcoming Netflix programme, which is tied to her American Riviera Orchard brand, will be filmed away from the family home in Montecito as the couple have reportedly decides to keep them away from the spotlight until they come to a certain age.