King Charles pressuring Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge for Kate Middleton, William?

Battle lines have been drawn again between Prince Andrew and King Charles over the Duke of York's home, Royal Lodge.

The King has reportedly increased pressure on his younger brother to vacate his 30-room Windsor mansion in favour of the smaller Frogmore Cottage, formerly the UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The disgraced Duke of York was also spotted while out on a horse ride near his Windsor home earlier today.

At 64, Prince Andrew is understood to have a long lease on Royal Lodge. However, King Charles is ultimately responsible for all royal household finances and could choose to restrict funds, potentially causing Andrew to struggle with the high annual upkeep costs of the Grade II-listed property.

King Charles also currently covers Andrew's security bill, costing £3 million a year, and it seems this long-running battle shows no signs of stopping.

Since 2004, Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, which he now shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Royal Lodge dates back to the mid-17th Century but it wasn't until the mid-1930s that it got its first royal residents. In 1931, it was gifted to George VI and the Queen Mother - the then Duke and Duchess of York - as a weekend retreat.

The Queen Mother made several additions to the property and it also features a mini cottage or Wendy house called Y Bwthyn Bach, which was gifted to the late Queen - then Princess Elizabeth - in 1932. Even after the King died in 1952, it was still used as a grace and favour home by the Queen Mother up until she died there in March 2002, with the late Queen by her side.

Following the Queen Mother's death, Royal Lodge was leased to Prince Andrew. Along with the main house, the lease included the Gardener's Cottage, the Chapel Lodge, six Lodge Cottages, police security accommodation and a whopping 40 hectares of land.

According to The Times, those in royal circles believe Fergie could help her ex-husband "see sense" and give up his royal home for a smaller property. So what would happen to the estate if he were to leave?

The lease could be sold back to the Crown Estate, who could then rent it out to a private tenant. However, there has been speculation it could become the new home of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William, Kate and their three children currently live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is smaller than Royal Lodge. However, this rumour has been played down by respected royal historian Robert Hardman.

The author of Charles III: The Inside Story, spoke to an official who said the move from Adelaide Cottage to Royal Lodge "might happen but it's not planned."

According to his book, William and Kate are said to be "extremely happy" in their four-bed cottage. "They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff," one official told the author.