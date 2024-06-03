Lenny Kravitz reveals Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum’s wedding plans

Lenny Kravitz described Channing Tatum as 'soulful human being'

Lenny Kravitz appeared to have revealed the date of daughter Zoe Kravitz’s upcoming wedding with Channing Tatum.

During a candid conversation with Zoe Ball on Radio 2, alongside other guests Jon Bon Jovi and Harry Hill, the four-time Grammy award winner revealed his feelings about the Magic Mike star.

In an unguarded moment, he let slip that they are planning a wedding for next year.

"He fits and they’re in love," he said of the love birds. "We’re going to have a wedding next year."

Before spiling beans regarding the wedding plans the rocker, 60, regarded his future son in law as highly favourable

"He’s a really great guy," the Fly Away hitmaker described, adding, "He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly."

Lenny’s daughter, whom he welcomed with former wife Lisa Bonet, and Tatum buzzed up social media with their engagement news in October 2023, two years after they began dating.

Later, the Blink Twice star, flaunted her engagement ring at a Halloween party alongside her fiancé while dressing up as characters from the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.