Ana de Armas breaks silence on Tom Cruise rumours

Armas and the 'Mission: Impossible' star have been enjoying each other's company in recent months

After months of speculation and a string of sightings, Ana de Armas has finally confirmed that she’s teaming up with Tom Cruise.

During a May 15 appearance on Good Morning America, the Ballerina star revealed that she and Cruise are collaborating on several films.

“We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited,” she said.

The confirmation follows months of buzz after the two Oscar nominees were first spotted out together in London back in February. At the time, sources told People magazine they were dining with their agents to talk about “potential collaborations.”

Since then, the duo has been seen walking in a London park on de Armas’ birthday, arriving by helicopter with Liman in March, and most recently, leaving David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash together.

Cruise and Liman have a long history, having worked on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, while McQuarrie is known for his deep ties to the Mission: Impossible franchise.

One project already on the radar is a supernatural thriller titled Deeper, reported by Deadline in December 2024.