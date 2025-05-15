Meghan Markle sympathises with Nicola Peltz amid Beckham family feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly shown support to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz amid the ongoing family feud with the Beckham household.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been hosted the couple for dinner at their Montecito mansion.

Meghan is said to feel a special sense of sympathy toward Nicola, given the similarities in their experiences-both having faced strained family dynamics and negative media portrayal.

For context, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and have since made multiple public statements criticising the British Royal family.

Similarly, Brooklyn and Nicola have allegedly had a falling out with Victoria and David Beckham, even skipping the football legend's recent 50th birthday celebrations.

A source told The Sun: 'Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a deep and meaningful' chat, as both have positioned in the media as home wreckers.

Meghan had a lot of sympathy for her, they did not meet in relation to recent developments and headlines, but it was an honest but very welcome coincidence.'

The Sussex insider clarified that Brooklyn and David were not invited invited by Harry and Meghan, but were likely brought along by a mutual friend or intermediary.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the dinner at the Sussexes' home was part of a larger gathering that included other VIP guests, such as television and media executives, rather than being a private meal for just the two couples.



