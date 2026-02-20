Hailey Bieber shares how she protects her mental health while facing endless criticism

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the emotional toll of living under constant public scrutiny.

Speaking on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Hailey got candid about navigating fame while dealing with criticism. The wife of Justin Bieber called the experience "mentally exhausting."

"what the f--- did I ever do to you? It's that times a millions of people. Then you get caught up in a cycle of constantly trying to prove yourself," she said.

While struggling to quiet her people-pleasing tendencies, Hailey admitted to Jake that she has learned that over-explaining will get her nowhere.

She said, "I think it's so easy to misunderstand people and pick things apart, see a tiny sliver of such a bigger picture. I've realized there's no amount of explaining yourself."

"It really doesn't make a difference at all," Hailey added.

However, Hailey Bieber said that she has found solace in setting boundaries. She admitted that she's "happy and grateful" to have people around her who can "totally relate to" whatever she is feeling.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to 16-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, whom they welcomed in August 2024.