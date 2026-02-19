Hailey Bieber shares how 16-month-old son Jack Blues is already following in Justin Bieber's footsteps

Hailey Bieber has shared an adorable update on her and Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues.

Speaking on Jake Shane's podcast, Therapuss, the model and entrepreneur opened up about son Jack, revealing that he has a "funny" favourite word that he keeps on repeating.

Hailey shared that son Jack "talks a lot about basketball," adding, "He says basketball all the time."

"I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like 'basketball.' He's just. It's insane. So funny," the wife of Justin Bieber said.

She also noted that son Jack has also started saying "please."

"He knew how to sign please for a really long time. So if I would say, hey, 'say please', he would go this, as please," Hailey said while showing the American Sign Language gesture for "please."

On the other hand, Hailey also shared that Jack is following in his dad's footsteps. "He’s been saying, ‘Baby, oh, baby, oh,’" Hailey said, referring to Justin's 2010 song Baby.

"Literally in the last two days," she added.

Furthermore, Jack Blues also has interest for sports. Hailey said, "He’s running. He’s kicking a soccer ball. He’s throwing a soccer ball. He’s into all of it."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 and welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.