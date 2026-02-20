Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis hints at tensions at home, reveals rules to survive fights

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis hints at tensions at home

Jim Curtis is getting candid about his relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, sharing rules couples must follow to survive fights.

During a recent chat on the Ced with Intention podcast, the health and wellness expert shared that the key to a long-lasting relationship is knowing the art of "repair."

“The only reason we’re here on this earth is for interpersonal relationships. That’s all the reason… Repair is part of it all. We’re living with it,” Jim remarked.

And this is what the hypnotherapist, who has been dating the Friends star since July 2025, also practices in his relationship.

Though Jim did not mention Jennifer by name, he noted, “I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend. We spend a lot of time in the house together. Sometimes, we can have little things flare up. We have the opportunity to be silent, angry, [we] could leave the house, think about it and meditate on how to change it."

“Or we can say, ‘Hey, this is what happened, I’m sorry,’ and do the repair and then go and work on making sure it happens less or doesn’t happen again. Because once you make a repair and it just happens five more times, no one trusts it,” he explained.

Jim further added his two cents on relationship, noting that both parties should agree on a few terms.

“We both have to work on ourselves. I can’t fix you, you can’t fix me.’ But we have to at least be in agreement, ‘This is gonna happen when we have this discussion,’ ” Jim added.