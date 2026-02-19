Hilary Duff reveals deep fear about Matthew Koma marriage

Hilary Duff afraid Matthew Koma will leave her for indie songwriter

Hilary Duff has fears about the fate of her marriage with Matthew Koma.

"I always think Matt’s going to leave me for some coolio indie songwriter that he works with," Duff, 38, told Rolling Stone in a profile published Thursday, February 19.

"Which is so insane," remarked Koma, also 38. "But also very real. Those are real things to get hung up on emotionally."

"We got set up through my A&R person, and we ended up hanging for two hours, just talking about music," the Stranger singer told the outlet.

"Matt sent an email to his manager afterwards and was like, 'She’s really pretty.'"

Koma, interjected and pointed out that he wrote, "I want to marry her."

Duff and Koma have been married since 2019 and share daughters Banks, 7, Mae, 4, and Townes, 20 months.

The snger returned to her music career after welcoming Townes in 2024. Koma joined in on the endeavor and cowrote as well as produced her upcoming album, Luck … Or something.

"He was like, ‘We just have to make what we think is cool, what you want to listen to in your car,'" Duff said of her husband.

"He has a way of boiling everything down and making it super digestible for me. So that was the approach of the record. ‘What keeps me up at night? What are my insecurities?’ The themes are what 10 years has brought on. It was super healing to make something that felt exactly like me, and where I am right now."