Amanda Seyfried shares hilarious reaction to discovering second job on 'Housemaid': 'Didn’t sign up for that'

Amanda Seyfried was not aware she had a second job on the set of The Housemaid.

The 40-year-old actress, who starred alongside Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar in the psychological thriller, did not know until three weeks in that she was also the executive producer of the film.

During a conversation on The Graham Norton Show, Amanda revealed, “I’m a producer on it,” and “I didn’t know until three weeks in."

"I saw the call sheet and I was like, ‘Executive producer, I didn’t sign up for that,’” she recalled.

After confirming her important role in the film with another producer, Amanda's reaction was, she revealed, "This (film) better be a hit."

Though she was the executive producer, Amanda did not work much on the production side.

The Mean Girl alum explained, “It was one of those vanity credits because I didn’t do s*** to make that movie. I only acted in it. That’s the thing about vanity credits. I just jumped in, had a bunch of fun, and left. And now they’re like sending me on a vacation. It’s cool.”

One of the reasons Amanda wanted to act in the movie was to work under Paul Feig's direction. “I wanted that movie because I wanted Paul Feig. I wanted to like go nuts and it’s just been surprising and wonderful," she added.

The Housemaid hit the theaters back on December 19, 2025.