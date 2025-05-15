Scarlett Johansson terrified at the thought of kissing husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is heading back to Saturday Night Live to settle the score with husband Colin Jost, for the jokes he's made at her expense.

In the new promo for the SNL season finale, the tables have turned: Johansson, 40, makes her return to the NBC sketch comedy stage, this time putting Jost squarely in the crosshairs of the humour.

The teaser shows the Black Widow star frantically running through Studio 8H, seemingly trying to escape something or someone before running into a calm and collected Jost, 42.

"Hey babe, I have a sketch idea for you. Maybe it’s one where we, I don’t know, finally kiss,” Jost suggests with a grin. The Avengers actress turns to the camera and screams, “Nooooo!"

Just then, SNL cast member Sarah Sherman appears and shoots Jost with a dart, prompting Johansson to ask if it's a tranquilizer.

"Oh, I have no idea," Sherman replies, referencing Jost’s Weekend Update co-host, Michael Che. "Che just handed this to me and said, 'Take care of Jost.'"

An almost unconscious Jost murmurs something about the kiss, causing his wife to scream again and run off.

The upcoming episode airs Saturday, May 17, marking Johansson’s seventh time hosting the show. Bad Bunny will be the musical guest.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson hinted that Che, 41, might be next on her revenge list. The Weekend Update duo are known for their recurring gag where they write crude jokes for each other to read on air, without previewing the content.

Earlier this season, SNL cameras caught Johansson’s shocked reaction when Jost delivered one of Che’s most outrageous punchlines yet involving her.