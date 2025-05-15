Miley Cyrus makes BIG announcement

Liam Hemsworth's ex leaves fans awestruck with latest move

Miley Cyrus fans can’t control their excitement as the artist has just dropped a big news.

Daughter of singer Billy Ray Cyrus has teased her next big venture that will be premiering in theatres soon.

Taking it to Instagram, the 32-year-old teased her upcoming film Something Beautiful, which according to her would be a unique visual experience for the fans.

She even revealed that the movie will also consists of ‘13 original songs’ and ‘new single’.

It is noteworthy that Hannah Montana actress will be releasing this special project only for one night.

She mentioned, “Something beautiful in cinemas one night only US & Canada June 12 / International Jun 27.”

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker, while talking about her new venture, said, “Something Beautiful is my dream project come true—fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony.”

She went on to say, “My co-creators are all geniuses in their own right: from the masters of sound, Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, to one of cinema’s most unique directors, Panos Cosmatos serving as a producer.”

“Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality”, Miley concluded.

The Heart of Glass singer’s ninth album of the same name is also coming out on May 30.