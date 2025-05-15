Kourtney Kardashian marks 3 years since courthouse wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is reliving the moment she officially became Mrs. Barker.

On May 15, the reality star marked the third anniversary of her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding to Travis Barker by posting throwback snaps from the day on Instagram.

“Courthouse bride,” she simply captioned the post, featuring photos of her heart-detailed white mini dress, veil, and fingerless gloves.

Though the couple’s Italian ceremony stole headlines, it was their low-key courthouse wedding that made things official.

In their Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the oldest Kardashian sister revealed the decision to wed in California came down to family. “My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn't fly to Italy,” she said.

The Blink-182 drummer added, “That was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could've been.”

Just a week later, the couple threw a lavish celebration on the Italian Riviera, where guests stayed on superyachts and oceanfront villas owned by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney wore a custom corseted mini dress with a cathedral-length veil, while Travis kept it classic in a black suit.

Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performed during the romantic ceremony, which was attended by their six kids. The couple later welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023.