'9-1-1' star warns fans to brace for emotional season 8 finale

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark subtly hinted fans should prepare for an emotional ride in the Season 8 finale, which begins with the death of fan favourite Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause.

In a recent interview, the actor who plays one of the main characters, Evan "Buck" Buckley, on the ABC series spilled the beans on the last episode of the current season.

"So episode 17 ended [with] this big explosion in the laundry room, and we’re just gonna kind of be dealing with the fallout of that," he told US Weekly. "This big building collapses and we get to see the 118 partnered off in different directions."

As the blast scattered the team, they struggled to reunite. Eventually, they came back together safely, wrapping up with a "typical 9-1-1 ending, hopefully end in some kind of nice, hopeful place."

But he didn’t stop there as the interviewer suggested, "I feel like we can’t deal with any more heartbreak." Stark responded, "Well, unfortunately, it just keeps on coming," hinting that more deaths might be on the horizon.

For the unversed, In the 9-1-1 Season 8 episode, Captain Bobby Nash dies from a super-strain of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). Notably, his death marked the first time a core cast member had passed away in the eight seasons of the show.