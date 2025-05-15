Mike Tindall celebrates Zara's birthday with unusual request

Mike Tindall wished his beloved wife, Zara, a happy 44th birthday on Thursday with a sweet message and a lighthearted reveal about their celebration.
The former rugby star, who married the Olympic equestrian in 2001, took to social media to share his love for Zara.
'Happy Birthday to the better Tindall,' he wrote, alongside a joyful photo of the couple, with Zara smiling warmly at her husband.
Mike also revealed that Zara generously agreed to an unusual birthday request: 'She's even let me play golf on her birthday!' he shared with followers.'
The post was met with warm wishes from royal fans, who flooded the comments with birthday greetings for the Queen's granddaughter.
Mike's post also came as part of his ongoing charity initiative, Tindall Golf, combining celebration with purpose.
