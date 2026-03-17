Ryan Gosling discusses new film 'Project Hail Mary' in latest interview
'Project Hail Mary' featuring Ryan Gosling opens in US theaters on Friday
A great deal of Ryan Gosling’s journey through the film “Project Hail Mary” unfolded in solitude. The “La La Land” actor spent long stretches filming alone on set, or acting opposite an alien creature his character, Dr. Ryland Grace, dubs Rocky.
“A lot of times I’d be locked into the set for hours on end with an earwig,” Gosling told Reuters.
“The directors would talk to me through the mic, ready to explore. There’s an experimentation process that keeps it from being a typical blockbuster — it’s not overwhelmed by its own scale.”
Directed by the “Spider-Verse” franchise director duo Philip Lord and Christopher Miller, “Project Hail Mary” opens in U.S. theaters on Friday.
The science‑fiction drama, adapted from Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, follows mild‑mannered science teacher Grace, who wakes up alone on a spacecraft and slowly remembers he is humanity’s last hope to stop the sun from dying. His mission takes an unexpected turn when he forms an unlikely friendship with an alien partner.
The cast also features Sandra Hüller as Eva, a government official who recruits Grace for the perilous assignment. With their characters leading experts in their fields, Gosling said the actors were well supported behind the scenes.
“We had molecular biologists on set for the experiments, and astronauts advising us,” he said. “We were provided with the best possible team and support system.”
Gosling’s involvement went deeper than starring in the film. Weir, who also wrote the award-winning novel “The Martian,” sent him the unpublished manuscript and urged him not only to take the lead role but to help shape the project as a producer.
“I’ve never had a film take a bigger chunk out of me, but it’s never been more worth it,” the “Barbie” actor said. “It’s been a six‑year journey to this point and just an experience of a lifetime.” —Reuters
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