Lil Wayne expands 'Tha Carter' 20th-anniversary tour and fans share priceless reactions
Lil Wayne's fanbase took to social media in droves to share their reaction to 'Tha Carter' expansion
Lil Wayne has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Tha Carter since last year. Now, he has added new shows and artists.
2 Chainz and The Game will make a special guest entry, as the Lollipop rapper has added over 25 shows to the leg.
According to reports, general ticket sales on Ticketmaster will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.
Lil Wayne’s 2026 list of tour dates is below:
Tue Jun 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC
Fri Jul 3 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Thu Jul 16 – Des Moines, IA – Casey's Center
Fri Jul 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat, Jul 18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Jul 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Jul 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 31 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat, Aug 1 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheatre
Fri, Aug 14 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat, Aug 15 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Thu, Aug 27 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Fri, Aug 28 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Sat, Aug 29 – Denver, CO – SCRAPYARD
Thu Sep 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Fri, Sep 11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Fri, Sep 18 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Sat Sep 19 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Thu Sep 24 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri Sep 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*
Sat Sep 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Oct 16 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
Sat Oct 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Thu Oct 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
Thu Oct 23 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center
Reactions of Lil Wayne’s fans on the ‘Tha Carter’ extension on social media
-
'Dune 3' trailer: Stunning photo of cast from launch revealed
-
Brian Austin Green shares story behind adding 'Austin' to his name
-
Taylor Swift dances night away at Beyonce, Jay-Z Oscars afterparty: Source
-
Why Will Smith 'very happy' after Michael B. Jordan shout-out despite Oscars ban?
-
Blac Chyna gushes over ex Rob Kardashian: 'Best dad'
-
Inside Nicole Kidman's emotional fallout, Keith Urban's impulsive new life post split
-
Britney Spears' son Jayden takes lead as mother recovers from DUI arrest
-
Teyana Taylor proves no bad blood with Amy Madigan with thoughtful gesture after Oscars