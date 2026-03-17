Lil Wayne expands 'Tha Carter' 20th-anniversary tour and fans share priceless reactions

Lil Wayne extends 'Tha Carter' 20th anniversary celebration, social media reacts

Lil Wayne has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Tha Carter since last year. Now, he has added new shows and artists.



2 Chainz and The Game will make a special guest entry, as the Lollipop rapper has added over 25 shows to the leg.

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According to reports, general ticket sales on Ticketmaster will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

Lil Wayne’s 2026 list of tour dates is below:

Tue Jun 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC

Fri Jul 3 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Thu Jul 16 – Des Moines, IA – Casey's Center

Fri Jul 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat, Jul 18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Jul 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Jul 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 31 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat, Aug 1 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 14 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat, Aug 15 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu, Aug 27 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri, Aug 28 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sat, Aug 29 – Denver, CO – SCRAPYARD

Thu Sep 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Fri, Sep 11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri, Sep 18 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat Sep 19 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Thu Sep 24 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri Sep 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Sat Sep 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Oct 16 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Sat Oct 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Oct 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Thu Oct 23 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

Reactions of Lil Wayne’s fans on the ‘Tha Carter’ extension on social media



