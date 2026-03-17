Piers Morgan recalls meeting with Michael B. Jordan after Oscar win

British journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday joined thousands of people to express his thoughts on Michael Jordan's Oscar win.

Taking to social media, Morgan shared a throwback picture with the actor and recalled his meeting with Jordan in London a few years ago.

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He wrote: "Met a lot of movie stars but few with the genuine humility, politeness and grace of Michael B. Jordan .We met at the premiere for Creed 2 in London a few years ago, and he was such a nice guy, to me and my sons.

Great to see his stellar acting talent, ferocious work ethic, and personal decency finally get the reward he deserves at the Oscars with the Best Actor award for his brilliance in Sinners. But as a Rocky devotee, he’ll always be Creed to me. Congrats, Michael."

First-time nominee Michael B. Jordan won the best actor Oscar on ​Sunday for playing twin brothers in the genre-bending vampire ‌tale "Sinners."

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

He ​also paid tribute to those who paved the way ​for him, including his ancestors and trailblazing Black men ⁠in Hollywood such as Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, Denzel ​Washington and Jamie Foxx.