Zendaya, Tom Holland prioritizing baby plans in 2026

Zendaya and Tom Holland are at the center of relationship speculations following the reports suggesting that the couple may already be quietly married.

After observers noticed Zendaya wearing a simple gold band instead of her diamond ring, buzz about the couple's private marriage began.

Advertisement

Insiders now tell Radar Online that Zendaya and Tom are focusing on long-term plans than traditional high-profile wedding. "Having a baby is their true priority for 2026," the source told Radar Online.

An insider noted, "While they love being in big blockbuster films, they both want a family together more than they want to increase their fame."

Adding that the decision to have kids took "a lot of hard work and a lot of therapy – Holland has done a ton of work on himself in the 10 years since he and Zendaya first met."

As per the sources Tom Holland has been telling everyone that he's "ready to be a dad and a husband." The couple is aware of what they're getting into and have "the support of both of their families, 100 percent."

The insider continued that the Spider-Man actor and the Dune actress want to get "as much of that out of the way as possible." They noted that the couple's ability to "juggle A-list careers and a little family of their own is strictly theoretical at this point."

"Things are inevitably going to change when they actually have a baby," the insider said.