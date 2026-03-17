



Photo: Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza reflect on Francesca, Michaela's complex relationship in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza shed light on the reason behind the evolving and emotionally charged dynamic between their Bridgerton characters, as the tension between Francesca and Michaela rises in Bridgerton Season 4.

In a recent chat with Shondaland, the actresses opened up about the striking interactions between Francesca and Michaela, stating that Michaela's presence stirred a sense of liability for Francesca.

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Masali Baduza reflected on the unique relationship between the chaotic, lively Michaela and the reserved Francesca, saying that both characters are navigating deep emotional struggles tied to a shared connection.

"They're just letting each other know where they're at. They're both battling with a lot of insecurities, especially when it relates to John," she said.

"They're having to share this person who is so near and dear to both of them and trying to find common ground, and it’s difficult because they test each other so much," the actress added.

Dodd added that the show's complex storyline adds to the unpredictability of their relationship, making it especially compelling to portray on screen.

"They are fun dynamics to play as an actor because that relationship is constantly evolving and changing. Other situations that happen seem to always have an impact on the two of them as well."

"Every scene is so different, and you never really know what you’re going to get with Michaela, she's such a free spirit. You can think you're getting somewhere, and then it just changes. It keeps it interesting."