Kate Hudson's ex weighs in on son Ryder's acting dreams
Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson were married from 2000 to 2007 and welcomed their son Ryder in 2004
Kate Hudson's ex husband, Chris Robinson, revealed that their son Ryder plans to follow in his famous mother's footsteps as he wants to pursue a career in acting.
The 59-year-old musician made the rare confession on Sunday while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.
“He’s his own young man, so there’s that. Very proud of him. I imagine he’s going to lean a little more towards the handsome leading man time in his life and not so much the freaky, gratuitous, bohemian rock-and-roll part of his other family,” Chris told the outlet.
“There’s a lot of life ahead of him. Just very proud of him," he added.
For those unversed, Chris and Kate were married from 2000 to 2007 and welcomed their son Ryder in 2004.
Kate was nominated for Best Actress at the 2026 Academy Awards for her performance in Song Sung Blue and later joined her son at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash.
In an interview, Ryder discussed his own ambitions to make a mark in Hollywood.
“I’m trying my best. I want to step into the business. I have big shoes to fill,” he said.
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