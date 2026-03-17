Leonardo DiCaprio brings girlfriend to Oscars, gets linked to Greta Thunberg

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, attended the Oscars with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, for the first time since the couple started dating.

Although the actor did bring his girlfriend, the internet still seemed to say, “Let’s invent a different one,” as DiCaprio and Ceretti didn’t walk the red carpet together.

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Shortly after the ceremony, a photo of the “One Battle After Another” star with activist Greta Thunberg was widely circulated, with false claims that she was at the Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio’s date.

There is no evidence that Greta Thunberg attended the Oscars, and therefore no question of her posing for a photo with DiCaprio at the event.

People often take digs at the Titanic star for dating younger women, and the photo with Greta was shared with sarcastic comments referring to the nearly 29-year age gap between them.

When DiCaprio was already a Hollywood star in the late ’90s, Greta wasn’t even born yet.

The two did meet once in 2019 and share environmental interests , DiCaprio even praised her as a “leader of our time.”