'Saturday Night Live' maker wants to make a 'funny' UK version amid world chaos

Producer seeks to create a 'really special' UK version of 'Saturday Night Live'

A UK version of Saturday Night Live is launching and James Longman is promoting it as the show's lead producer.



He previously executive-produced The Late Late Show with James Corden and won two Emmys.

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So his words carry weight when he says his team is creating something "really special" for the fans, as the iconic NBC adaptation will debut on Sky.

In his promotions for the show, Longman said it's the right moment to make it, given the situation around the world.

“It’s a perfect time for this kind of show. The world is rough out there at the moment, so it’s a really good time to laugh,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today Show.

In addition, the UK's version of SNL also includes satire, Longman said, adding, "There are so many things to be funny about, and so it’s just finding the right angle for us. The key for us is to be funny.”

On Saturday, the show will premiere in the UK on Sky and in the US on Peacock. Tina Frey, who is an alum of the live event show, will host the first episode.

Lorne Michaels, who directed the original US version, is reportedly in the UK to help with the writers' room – where Daran Jonno Johnson is the head writer – to prepare the show.

The creator also served as executive producer, with Liz Clare as director.

Cast members of the show meanwhile, include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.