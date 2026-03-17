Jennifer Garner's plan to shield her wealth from John Miller revealed

Jennifer Garner is said to be taking cautious approach for her financial future before marrying John Miller.

Insiders have revealed that the actress is considering putting a strong prenuptial agreement in place before tying the knot.

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The source told Radar Online, "Jen is set to be much wealthier than anyone could have ever predicted, and true to form, she's being very pragmatic about it all."

Adding, "She's putting money into long-term investments, planning for her children's future, and making sure everything is structured safely."

"She's got the same mindset when it comes to marriage. She's in her 50s, and she knows relationships don't always last, no matter how much love there is," the insider added.

The major factor in the decision is the success of Once Upon a Farm, the food brand Garner co-founded. The company recently went public with a valuation of around 845 Million dollars, marking a significant milestone that could increase her wealth in coming years.

Now, Garner is said to be focusing on long-term financial planning, including securing her children's future.

An insider stated, "She's not going to put her money on the line to marry John, there's no question about that. And he isn't the kind of guy who would fight her on it. He's a proud guy with plenty of money of his own."

They went on to add, "Taking her company public does complicate things because a lot of what she's expected to earn won't happen right away. It will take time to build, so people are telling her to put a pause on her marriage plans."

"Jen doesn't want to do that. Her plan is to figure out a prenup that will work. She admits it's a luxury problem, but it's still stressful," the source added.

Jennifer Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, has been linked to John Miller since 2018. While they've kept their relationship private, reports suggest they're balancing romance with practical consideration.