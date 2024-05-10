Where does Prince William want to take Princess Kate once she fully recovered?

Princess Kate has stepped back from royal duties to focus on her health

It seems Prince William has made up his mind having some outdoor activity with Kate Middleton once she has regained her health, reported GB news.



In March, the Princess of Wales disclosed that tests conducted after abdominal surgery at the London Clinic revealed cancer. Kate further revealed that she underwent preventive chemotherapy after receiving the diagnosis.

Today, during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, William provided an update, stating that Kate's recovery progress is positive.

William also discussed his hopes for the Summer with Tracy Smith, who is in charge of hospital administration at St. Mary’s Community Hospital.

Smith said: "I asked how Princess Kate was and how the children were and said I hoped they would enjoy some time here over the summer.

"He [Prince William] said he would very much like that to be able to happen."

Last month, Prince William returned to undertaking royal duties after taking a break from pubic engagements following Kate's diagnosis.

Yesterday, William travelled to Newquay to see the site of the Duchy of Cornwall's first homeless housing project.

The Prince of Wales did not see his brother Prince Harry this week as the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK.

Prince Harry landed in London on Tuesday and attended an event at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Wednesday. No member of the Royal Family attended the event or saw the Duke of Sussex.

Harry flew from Heathrow Airport to Nigeria with Meghan Markle on Thursday evening. The Sussexes are undertaking a three-day tour of the country from Friday to Sunday.



