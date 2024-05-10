Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hilarious dance will leave you in stitches: Watch

Prince Harry appeared enjoying blissful moments with his wife Meghan Markle in Nigeria after his tense and tired UK trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught on camera while dancing with schoolchildren on Thursday as they kicked off their 'faux-Royal tour' in Nigeria.

Meghan and Harry's hilarious dance failed left watchers in stitches as the couple could not match steps while jumping around to show affection with kids.

The Sussexes seemed smitten while dancing with youngsters before Meghan praised her "smart" husband who she said "always says the truth".



The couple's viral video, also shared by Simon Perry, attracted massive reactions from fans with one writing: "Heartwarming to see Harry and Megan being so real and natural."

Another reacted: "This is already my favourite video of the tour…Meghan got that choreography on point, will let it go for Haz."



"Adorable!!! Such a cute moment. The kids are having fun but so are Harry and Meghan," said one user.

Meghan and Harry, who arrived in the West African country on Thursday for a three-day quickfire trip, were all smiles and in good spirits. They beamed as they waved to locals, chatted to leaders and snapped selfies with teens.