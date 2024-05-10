Kimora Lee speaks out on daughter Aoki's PDA photos with Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons break silence on daughter Aoki's PDA photos

Kimora Lee Simmons recently broke silence on daughter Aoki’s PDA photos with ‘toad’ Vittorio Assaf.

Speaking exclusively to TMZ, the 49-year-old Baby Phat designer admitted that she was “a little bit embarrassed” after her 21-year-old daughter’s pictures of getting intimate with 65-year-old restauranteur Vittorio Assaf went viral.

She said: “Mama’s got [her] back,” adding that she believed Aoki was “set up a little bit” due to their “age dynamic.”

According to Page Six, the duo was “absolutely not dating.”

Agreeing with the outlet’s statement, Kimora added: “She’s a young pretty girl. I think we don’t think the toads that we may kiss are going to be broadcast as a thing.”

Marking the first time Kimora has broken her silence on the said scandal, the businesswoman steered clear of Aoki’s loved-up getaway in April.

She took to social media, writing “Stunning and beautiful” at the time. However, Aoki’s dad rushed to defend his daughter.

On Friday, May 10, Kimora claimed that the music executive’s relationship with her daughter is “non-existent.”

She said: “I do the allowance. And no, it hasn’t been upped [recently].”

For the unversed, the former couple share daughters Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons.