‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine returns for sequel

Nicholas Galitzine recently starred in 'The Odea of You' alongside Anne Hathaway

Nicholas Galitzine has returned to Amazon MGM studios to reprise his role in the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue following the success of the first film.

The 29-year-old actor, recently known for his role alongside Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You, is joined by Taylor Zakhar Perez, his co-star from the adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestseller, according to Deadline.

Not only Galitzine and Perez are returning for the sequel, Matthew Lopez has also been enlisted to pen the script, after marking his feature debut with the first film.

While details of the upcoming sequel greenlit by the streamer have been kept under wraps, the announcement of its development was made during a Q&A session following a screening of the original film at the Culver Theater.

Red, White & Royal Blue not only claimed the title of the top-watched film on Amazon during its first three weeks of release but also reportedly led to a significant increase in subscribers for the streaming platform.

Since the first film, the returning leading faces have been busy with new projects. Galitzine starred in The Idea of You and Mary & George, opposite Julianne Moore and Tony Curran, while Perez appeared in The Kissing Booth films and Minx.