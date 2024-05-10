Ryan Gosling makes sweet declaration about wife Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since 2011



When Ryan Gosling thinks about the rest of his life, he only thinks of his wife, Eva Mendes.

The Barbie star, 43, made the declaration about the mother of his two children on Thursday while promoting his latest movie, The Fall Guy, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, Gosling partook in the segment, The Colbert Questionert, as part of which Colbert asked him to describe the rest of his life in only five words.

Without a beat, Gosling answered, “Run it by Eva first,” showcasing his deep consideration for Mendes in his future endeavors.

Gosling and Mendes have been in a relationship since 2011. Though they never explicitly stated when they got married, they finally confirmed the news in late 2022.

About their relationship, Mendes recently admitted that she was never one to settle down or have kids until she met Gosling.

“I don’t succumb to societal pressure. Whatever I want to do, I do,” she told People Magazine.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down… So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff,” she acknowledged.