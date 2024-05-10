Avril Lavigne teases new announcement in recent post

Avril Lavigne drops new update

Avril Lavigne recently teased new announcement as she rocked 22-year-old Complicated outfit in a recent revelation.

The pop-punk icon recreated her signature look from her iconic Complicated music video, over two decades after its release.

The Sk8er Boi singer took to social media giant Instagram, sporting her white tank top alongside a necktie combo.

Defining her early 2000s’ style, Lavigne captioned the picture: “22 Years Later and my ‘Complicated’ tank top and necktie still fit! Announcing something tomorrow.”

Fans were in absolute gaga following Avril’s cryptic message.

One user commented: “FOREVER YOUNGGG QUEEN”

While another chimed in, adding: “And I’m still listening.”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “Literally love you.”

A fourth wrote: “Omg I’m crying. Love you Avril!”

A fifth added: “You should totally come to Australia”

The singer rose to fame shortly after rocking out at a skatepark and crashing a mall, remains an anthem to her fans till date.

The song first featured in her debut album Let Go, spawning hits like Sk8er Boi and Girlfriend.

For the unversed, Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022, releasing her late album Love Sux.