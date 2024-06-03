Vin Diesel makes 4-year-old cancer survivor superfan’s dreams come true

Vin Diesel met his four-year-old doppelganger.

While attending FuelFest at the Irwindale Speedway in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 56-year-old action star took out time to meet Colton Pursglove – a Fast & Furious superfan who is currently in remission from leukemia.

“Colton was so giddy and couldn’t believe he got to meet his real life hero,” the young fan’s mother, Jordan Pursglove, told People Magazine.

The event was the ideal place for the meet-up as it was founded by the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, and Chris Lee.

It is further sponsored by Paul’s Reach Out WorldWide nonprofit, which he founded in 2010 after the Haiti earthquake that claimed nearly 222,570 people.

Last year, Colton dressed up as Diesel’s character Dom from the Fast franchise, a photograph of which Jordan shared to her Instagram.



“When your 4 year old watches Fast & Furious movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favorite movie character!” she captioned the sweet photograph.