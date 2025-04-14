Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand takes another blow amid name row

Earlier this year, Meghan attempted to launch her brand under the name As Ever

Meghan Markle has found herself facing a fresh wave of public embarrassment as the original As Ever brand appears to mock her newly renamed lifestyle venture.

Earlier this year, Meghan attempted to launch her brand under the name As Ever, only to discover the name had already been in use since 2015 by a New York-based clothing label.

Mark Kolski, the founder of the original As Ever, took to social media shortly after Meghan's announcement, posting a pointed message that read:' We will continue As Ever,' alluding to 'recent events around our namesake brand.'

He clarified that his company had 'no affiliation' with Meghan's lifestyle business, now known as American Riviera Orchard.

Adding to the tension, Kolski recently released a $45 t-shirt titled, the 'As Ever' jams Tee,' a move widely seen as a tongue in cheek jab at Meghan's raspberry jam, the first product from her brand.

While Meghan presses forward with her lifestyle ambitions, the branding blunder continues to raise eyebrows-and spark subtle shade.