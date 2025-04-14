Matt Damon, Ben Affleck friendship goes long way

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck: A bond that goes way deeper

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's bromance is no surprise to anyone in Hollywood; the two critically-acclaimed actors have been childhood friends.

The two had met in 1980's and developed strong bonding over shared love of acting as well as baseball.

The Bourne Legacy star and the Batman alum even worked on their first acting project together in 1989 when they appeared as 'uncredited extras' in the movie Field of Dreams.

However, what now comes as a shock is the fact that the two share more than just friendship: They share genes too.

Daily Mail reported that according to the New England Genealogical Society, the Oppenheimer actor and Jennifer Lopez's ex are 'actually said to be tenth cousins once removed.'

Revealing the lineage the duo shares, the Society' researchers have recently found out that the 54-year-old and 52-year-old both have the same ancestor: William Knowlton Jr, an English bricklayer who had come to the US in the early 17th century.

The news comes after last month the Gone Girl alum talked about his long-standing friendship with the Bourne Supremacy actor and showed gratitude for having a friend in a place like Hollywood