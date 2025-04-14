Kate Garraway reveals teenage son's shocking injury during exam season

Kate shares Billy and daughters Darcey with her late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway made a heartfelt return to the ITV morning lineup on Monday as she stepped in for Lorraine Kelly-and shared a personal update about her teenage son, Billy.

Marking her first time hosting Lorraine in 11 years, the 57-year-old presenter was warmly welcomed back on screen, where she joined Dr. Hilary Jones for a chat.

Before diving into a segment on healthier Easter treats, Dr. Hilary asked after Kate's children.

Kate revealed that her son Billy, who is currently preparing for his GCSEs, recently suffered a serious arm injury.

'He broke his arm two weeks ago-in three places,' she said. 'Brutal timing, right in the middle of exams. Luckily, it was his left hand so he can still write.'

Kate shares Billy and daughters Darcey with her late husband Derek Draper, who passed away in January 2024 following complications from long COVID.

The couple married in 2005 after meeting a year earlier.