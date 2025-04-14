Aimee Lou Wood responds to Saturday Night Live criticism

'The White Lotus' star gets reaction from Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live became embroiled in controversy following its sketch aimed at The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood.

Sarah Shermon wearing huge prosthetic teeth parodied the 31-year-old in its recent episode.

The sketch named 'The White Potus' imagined the Trump family along with numerous political figures on holiday, as per Daily Mail.

In response to the 'mean' sketch that mocked her teeth, the Sex Education star took to Instagram story to blast SNL for it.

As her post went viral, Daily Mail claimed that the Daddy Issues alum revealed SNL has extended an olive branch.

The Alice & Jack star took to Instagram to post a selfie 'distorted' to make eyes and mouth larger alongside the caption, 'I've had apologies from SNL'.

For the unversed, the English actress had called out the show for its 'cheap' joke and elaborated her displeasure for its particular content.

Wood had summarized her criticism by sharing a fan's comment that resonated with her viewpoint.

The comment read, "It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970's misogyny."