Post Malone fuses styles in unforgettable Coachella finale

Post Malone mixes music genre at his closing headlining set at Coachella

Post Malone gave an electric performance at his closing headlining set at Coachella on Saturday.

The Congratulations singer mixed his hip-hop hits with his earlier discography and few more country songs from his last few albums.

Malone performed powerful renditions of songs from Better Now and Go Flex to Goodbyes and Losers. Some hip-hop tracks that he sang were, Rockstar and Pyscho.

However, he also sang his hit song Circle introducing it as a "song about my favourite shape."

After belting out Wrong Ones, the music icon addressed the audience, as he looked back on his career.

"I’ve been to this festival a couple times in my life, and ladies and gentlemen, I’m 30 years old, on July 4 I’ll be 30 years old," Malone said and took a pause as he lit a cigarette.

"But I just wanted to say thank you to each and every single one of everybody in here who’s listened to the music for such a long time. i know it’s been a crazy f-’ journey and I just wanted to express how grateful I am to every one of you," he added.

Malone completed his set list on Sunflower, asking his fans to, "Keep spreading love, keep giving love, keep receiving love. No matter what you’re going through right now, ladies and gentlemen, you’re loved more than you know it."

The next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on April 18 to 20, 2025.