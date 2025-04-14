Cate Blanchett shocks fans with 'unexpected' career U-turn

Cate Blanchett is making a bold admission about her career as she drops a hint about focusing on other passions, much to her fans’ surprise.
The 55-year-old, who is gearing up to star in her first radio drama, BBC Radio 4’s The Fever, shared her unfiltered thoughts on giving up acting to pursue other endeavours.
While promoting the show, the actress told the Radio Times, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. (There are) a lot of things I want to do with my life.”
Blanchett, who has been honored with two Oscars for her spectacular performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, detailed her experience of being a celebrity and how it affects her freedom.
She further explained, “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I’m not that person.
“I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”
The actress rose to fame with her ground-breaking role as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998’s Elizabeth.
