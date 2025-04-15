Katy Perry turns heads during Blue Origin’s dramatic return

Katy Perry, music icon who is best known for her powerful voice, recently gave everyone goosebumps as she sang What a Wonderful World during Blue Origin’s latest space mission.

The 40-year-old singer wasn’t the only one going to space. She was joined by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, ex-NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Katy and the rest of the crew member shot up 62 miles above Earth on the mission, then safely touched down after an 11-minute ride that felt like a blink of an eye.

This mission marked as the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years, with the rocket soaring past a pink moon, making the historic day even more unforgettable.

As the rocket touched down safely in West Texas, the Firework hitmaker kissed the ground, and she - along with the other women - stepped out to a hero’s welcome.

Lauren, Bezos’ fiancée, was the first to step out. She couldn’t help but smile and say, “I’m so proud of this amazing crew.”

“Earth looked so quiet. It was just quiet. I don’t think you can describe it. It was quiet but also really alive. You look at it and you’re like, we’re all in this together. That’s all I could think about.

“I don’t cry that often so I didn’t expect to be this emotional.”

However, Katy then sat down with journalist Charissa Thompson to chat about her space adventure.