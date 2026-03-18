Zendaya breaks silence on her AI wedding photos

Zendaya admits a lot of people that are close to her were shocked by her wedding photos.

The 29-year-actress admitted that she was taken aback when Internet released her fake wedding photos with long time beau, Tom Holland.

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“Many people have been fooled by them,” Zendaya shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday

“I was just out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.’ And I’m like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’ ”

Kimmel then asked: “Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And mad that they weren't invited?”

“Yes, many people,” Zendaya replied.

The 29-year-old actress attended the wedding taking place at her movie, The Drama's wedding chapel event in Las Vegas, and seemingly dropped a hint at her own wedding.

The Euphoria alum attended as a surprise guest along with Alana Haim, and served as the legal witness to a couple's wedding.

As Zendaya signed the papers, she joked, "last name reveal" which circulated all over social media - with fans guessing if she was joking about the current headlines about her marital status or giving a sincere hint.